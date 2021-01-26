Earnings results for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Hanmi Financial last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business earned $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Hanmi Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hanmi Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.18%. The high price target for HAFC is $9.00 and the low price target for HAFC is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hanmi Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Hanmi Financial has a forecasted downside of 27.2% from its current price of $12.36. Hanmi Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanmi Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hanmi Financial is 30.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanmi Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.68% next year. This indicates that Hanmi Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

In the past three months, Hanmi Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $36,560.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Hanmi Financial is held by insiders. 88.57% of the stock of Hanmi Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC



Earnings for Hanmi Financial are expected to decrease by -19.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanmi Financial is 12.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Hanmi Financial is 12.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Hanmi Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

