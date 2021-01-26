Earnings results for Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Hawaiian last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Hawaiian has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year. Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hawaiian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.58%. The high price target for HA is $21.00 and the low price target for HA is $9.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hawaiian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.86, Hawaiian has a forecasted downside of 21.6% from its current price of $20.22. Hawaiian has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian does not currently pay a dividend. Hawaiian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

In the past three months, Hawaiian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Hawaiian is held by insiders. 78.72% of the stock of Hawaiian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA



Earnings for Hawaiian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($11.59) to ($2.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

