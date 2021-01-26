Earnings results for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Plc is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Invesco last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Invesco has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Invesco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.45%. The high price target for IVZ is $20.00 and the low price target for IVZ is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Invesco is 24.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invesco will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.61% next year. This indicates that Invesco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

In the past three months, Invesco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.89% of the stock of Invesco is held by insiders. 70.41% of the stock of Invesco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ



Earnings for Invesco are expected to grow by 30.90% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 19.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 19.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Invesco has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invesco has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

