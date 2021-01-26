Earnings results for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.88.

Johnson & Johnson last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business earned $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Its revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has generated $8.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021. Johnson & Johnson will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $166.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.43%. The high price target for JNJ is $182.00 and the low price target for JNJ is $155.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson & Johnson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $166.69, Johnson & Johnson has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $165.98. Johnson & Johnson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson & Johnson has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 46.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Johnson & Johnson will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.44% next year. This indicates that Johnson & Johnson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

In the past three months, Johnson & Johnson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,359,460.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Johnson & Johnson is held by insiders. 67.25% of the stock of Johnson & Johnson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ



Earnings for Johnson & Johnson are expected to grow by 11.26% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 26.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.40. The P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 26.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 36.58. Johnson & Johnson has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Johnson & Johnson has a P/B Ratio of 7.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

