Earnings results for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Key Tronic last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Key Tronic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Dividend Strength: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic does not currently pay a dividend. Key Tronic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

In the past three months, Key Tronic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by insiders. 45.82% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC



The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 17.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 17.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.30. Key Tronic has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here