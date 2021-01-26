Earnings results for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Luther Burbank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company earned $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Luther Burbank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luther Burbank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.21%. The high price target for LBC is $12.00 and the low price target for LBC is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luther Burbank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.83, Luther Burbank has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $10.20. Luther Burbank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luther Burbank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Luther Burbank is 26.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luther Burbank will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.72% next year. This indicates that Luther Burbank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

In the past three months, Luther Burbank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,800.00 in company stock. Only 21.12% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by insiders. Only 16.01% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC



Earnings for Luther Burbank are expected to grow by 29.07% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 12.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 12.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Luther Burbank has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

