Earnings results for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Maxim Integrated Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Maxim Integrated Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.57%. The high price target for MXIM is $101.00 and the low price target for MXIM is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maxim Integrated Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.88, Maxim Integrated Products has a forecasted downside of 26.6% from its current price of $92.44. Maxim Integrated Products has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products does not currently pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

In the past three months, Maxim Integrated Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,517,010.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by insiders. 85.96% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM



Earnings for Maxim Integrated Products are expected to grow by 9.93% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 36.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 36.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.30. Maxim Integrated Products has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Maxim Integrated Products has a P/B Ratio of 14.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here