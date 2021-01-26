Earnings results for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

Microsoft last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Microsoft has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021. Microsoft will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

35 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microsoft in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $239.02, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.14%. The high price target for MSFT is $285.00 and the low price target for MSFT is $190.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 31 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microsoft has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 31 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $239.02, Microsoft has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $229.53. Microsoft has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Microsoft has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Microsoft is 38.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Microsoft will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.31% next year. This indicates that Microsoft will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

In the past three months, Microsoft insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $74,142,240.00 in company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Microsoft is held by insiders. 69.01% of the stock of Microsoft is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT



Earnings for Microsoft are expected to grow by 9.81% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Microsoft is 37.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.44. The P/E ratio of Microsoft is 37.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.30. Microsoft has a PEG Ratio of 2.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microsoft has a P/B Ratio of 14.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here