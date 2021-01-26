Earnings results for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Navient last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Navient has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Navient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.64%. The high price target for NAVI is $14.00 and the low price target for NAVI is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Navient does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Navient is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Navient will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.62% next year. This indicates that Navient will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

In the past three months, Navient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of Navient is held by insiders. 90.54% of the stock of Navient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI



Earnings for Navient are expected to decrease by -16.62% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Navient is 5.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Navient is 5.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Navient has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

