Earnings results for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Novartis last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novartis has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Novartis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novartis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.77%. The high price target for NVS is $116.00 and the low price target for NVS is $112.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Novartis has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.00, Novartis has a forecasted upside of 15.8% from its current price of $98.47. Novartis has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis pays a meaningful dividend of 2.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Novartis does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Novartis is 38.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Novartis will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.83% next year. This indicates that Novartis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

In the past three months, Novartis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Novartis is held by insiders. Only 9.86% of the stock of Novartis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Novartis (NYSE:NVS



Earnings for Novartis are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $5.80 to $6.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Novartis is 31.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Novartis is 31.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 36.63. Novartis has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Novartis has a P/B Ratio of 4.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

