Earnings results for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $76.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $64.41.

NVR last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Its revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NVR has generated $221.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. NVR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NVR (NYSE:NVR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NVR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5,025.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.70%. The high price target for NVR is $5,558.00 and the low price target for NVR is $4,525.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NVR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5,025.75, NVR has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $4,540.00. NVR has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR does not currently pay a dividend. NVR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NVR (NYSE:NVR)

In the past three months, NVR insiders have sold 14,436.19% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $66,640.00 in company stock and sold $9,686,916.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of NVR is held by insiders. 82.07% of the stock of NVR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NVR (NYSE:NVR



Earnings for NVR are expected to grow by 38.88% in the coming year, from $229.39 to $318.58 per share. The P/E ratio of NVR is 20.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of NVR is 20.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.95. NVR has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. NVR has a P/B Ratio of 7.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

