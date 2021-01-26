Earnings results for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

PACCAR last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company earned $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. PACCAR has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. PACCAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PACCAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.29%. The high price target for PCAR is $115.00 and the low price target for PCAR is $73.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PACCAR has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.75, PACCAR has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $97.94. PACCAR has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR has a dividend yield of 1.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PACCAR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PACCAR is 18.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PACCAR will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.23% next year. This indicates that PACCAR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

In the past three months, PACCAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,385,515.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of PACCAR is held by insiders. 61.80% of the stock of PACCAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR



Earnings for PACCAR are expected to grow by 46.54% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $5.51 per share. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 77.52. PACCAR has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PACCAR has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

