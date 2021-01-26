Earnings results for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Pacific Premier Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.2. Pacific Premier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.81%. The high price target for PPBI is $30.00 and the low price target for PPBI is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pacific Premier Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $35.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pacific Premier Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 43.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pacific Premier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.61% next year. This indicates that Pacific Premier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

In the past three months, Pacific Premier Bancorp insiders have sold 14,631.52% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,850.00 in company stock and sold $861,794.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp is held by insiders. 85.17% of the stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI



Earnings for Pacific Premier Bancorp are expected to grow by 274.14% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 84.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 84.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here