Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Peoples Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm earned $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Peoples Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.45%. The high price target for PEBO is $36.00 and the low price target for PEBO is $21.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peoples Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Peoples Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $31.20. Peoples Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Peoples Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 47.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Peoples Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.50% next year. This indicates that Peoples Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,980.00 in company stock. Only 2.66% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by insiders. 56.35% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO



Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 48.34% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 21.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 21.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Peoples Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

