Polaris Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

Polaris last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.1. Polaris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Polaris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.63%. The high price target for PII is $140.00 and the low price target for PII is $64.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Polaris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.80, Polaris has a forecasted downside of 10.6% from its current price of $119.50. Polaris has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Polaris pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Polaris does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Polaris is 39.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Polaris will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.17% next year. This indicates that Polaris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Polaris insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,423,415.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Polaris is held by insiders. 73.65% of the stock of Polaris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Polaris are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $7.27 to $7.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Polaris is 362.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Polaris is 362.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 77.52. Polaris has a P/B Ratio of 6.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

