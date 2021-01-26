Earnings results for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Premier Financial last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business earned $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Premier Financial has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Premier Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Premier Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.72%. The high price target for PFC is $26.00 and the low price target for PFC is $22.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Premier Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Premier Financial is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Premier Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.26% next year. This indicates that Premier Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

In the past three months, Premier Financial insiders have bought 410.13% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $534,990.00 in company stock and sold $104,874.00 in company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Premier Financial is held by insiders. 64.10% of the stock of Premier Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC



Earnings for Premier Financial are expected to decrease by -10.85% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier Financial is 19.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Premier Financial is 19.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Premier Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

