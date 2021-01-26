Earnings results for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Prologis last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Prologis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prologis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.43%. The high price target for PLD is $126.00 and the low price target for PLD is $85.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Prologis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.33, Prologis has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $102.70. Prologis has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis pays a meaningful dividend of 2.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prologis does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Prologis is 70.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prologis will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.57% next year. This indicates that Prologis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

In the past three months, Prologis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Prologis is held by insiders. 94.07% of the stock of Prologis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prologis (NYSE:PLD



Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 1.59% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $3.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 45.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 45.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Prologis has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prologis has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here