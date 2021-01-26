Earnings results for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.94.

Raytheon Technologies last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year. Raytheon Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.93%. The high price target for RTX is $244.00 and the low price target for RTX is $62.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Raytheon Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.78, Raytheon Technologies has a forecasted upside of 30.9% from its current price of $66.28. Raytheon Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raytheon Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Raytheon Technologies is 23.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raytheon Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.13% next year. This indicates that Raytheon Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

In the past three months, Raytheon Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,567,268.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Raytheon Technologies is held by insiders. 75.09% of the stock of Raytheon Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX



Earnings for Raytheon Technologies are expected to grow by 16.61% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Raytheon Technologies is -57.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Raytheon Technologies is -57.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Raytheon Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Raytheon Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

