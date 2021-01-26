Earnings results for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Renasant last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Renasant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Renasant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.74%. The high price target for RNST is $28.00 and the low price target for RNST is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Renasant has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Renasant has a forecasted downside of 29.7% from its current price of $38.43. Renasant has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant pays a meaningful dividend of 2.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Renasant has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Renasant is 30.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Renasant will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.71% next year. This indicates that Renasant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

In the past three months, Renasant insiders have bought 2,991.20% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $811,440.00 in company stock and sold $26,250.00 in company stock. Only 3.99% of the stock of Renasant is held by insiders. 71.23% of the stock of Renasant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST



Earnings for Renasant are expected to grow by 15.93% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Renasant is 24.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Renasant is 24.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Renasant has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

