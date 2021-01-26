Earnings results for Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Rexnord last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm earned $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Rexnord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexnord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.30%. The high price target for RXN is $50.00 and the low price target for RXN is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexnord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, Rexnord has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $41.88. Rexnord has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexnord does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rexnord is 15.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rexnord will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.24% next year. This indicates that Rexnord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

In the past three months, Rexnord insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,505,311.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Rexnord is held by insiders. 99.23% of the stock of Rexnord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN



Earnings for Rexnord are expected to grow by 11.93% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 32.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 32.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.57. Rexnord has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexnord has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

