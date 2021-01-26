Earnings results for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.11.

Rockwell Automation last released its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Its revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has generated $7.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Rockwell Automation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $224.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.89%. The high price target for ROK is $288.00 and the low price target for ROK is $120.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rockwell Automation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $224.63, Rockwell Automation has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $260.85. Rockwell Automation has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rockwell Automation has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rockwell Automation is 55.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rockwell Automation will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.48% next year. This indicates that Rockwell Automation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

In the past three months, Rockwell Automation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,609,509.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Rockwell Automation is held by insiders. 76.21% of the stock of Rockwell Automation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK



Earnings for Rockwell Automation are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $8.65 to $9.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Automation is 29.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Automation is 29.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.57. Rockwell Automation has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rockwell Automation has a P/B Ratio of 22.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

