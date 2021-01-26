Earnings results for Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Silgan last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Silgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.57%. The high price target for SLGN is $45.00 and the low price target for SLGN is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Silgan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.50, Silgan has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $36.72. Silgan has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silgan does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Silgan is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.69% next year. This indicates that Silgan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

In the past three months, Silgan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.32% of the stock of Silgan is held by insiders. 66.72% of the stock of Silgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN



Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 2.68% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 14.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 14.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.57. Silgan has a PEG Ratio of 2.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silgan has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here