Earnings results for Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Simmons First National last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business earned $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Simmons First National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simmons First National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.91%. The high price target for SFNC is $21.00 and the low price target for SFNC is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Simmons First National has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Simmons First National has a forecasted downside of 26.9% from its current price of $26.45. Simmons First National has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National pays a meaningful dividend of 2.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simmons First National has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simmons First National is 24.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simmons First National will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.72% next year. This indicates that Simmons First National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

In the past three months, Simmons First National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $52,260.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Simmons First National is held by insiders. Only 24.18% of the stock of Simmons First National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC



Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to decrease by -27.39% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 11.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 11.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Simmons First National has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

