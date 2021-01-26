Earnings results for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

SSAB AB (publ) last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. SSAB AB (publ) has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. SSAB AB (publ) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SSAB AB (publ) in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) does not currently pay a dividend. SSAB AB (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

In the past three months, SSAB AB (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY



Earnings for SSAB AB (publ) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of SSAB AB (publ) is -23.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SSAB AB (publ) is -23.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SSAB AB (publ) has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

