Earnings results for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Stride last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. Its revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Stride has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stride in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.76%. The high price target for LRN is $60.00 and the low price target for LRN is $43.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride does not currently pay a dividend. Stride does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stride (NYSE:LRN)

In the past three months, Stride insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $509,229.00 in company stock. Only 3.95% of the stock of Stride is held by insiders. 87.09% of the stock of Stride is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stride (NYSE:LRN



Earnings for Stride are expected to grow by 6.06% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Stride is 21.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Stride is 21.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.11. Stride has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Stride has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

