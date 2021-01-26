Earnings results for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Synovus Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Synovus Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.28%. The high price target for SNV is $42.00 and the low price target for SNV is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synovus Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.38, Synovus Financial has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $36.68. Synovus Financial has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Synovus Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Synovus Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Synovus Financial is 33.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Synovus Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.85% next year. This indicates that Synovus Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Synovus Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Synovus Financial is held by insiders. 76.11% of the stock of Synovus Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Synovus Financial are expected to grow by 42.65% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Synovus Financial is 15.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Synovus Financial is 15.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Synovus Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synovus Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

