Earnings results for The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

The First Bancshares last issued its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company earned $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. The First Bancshares has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The First Bancshares in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for The First Bancshares.

Dividend Strength: The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The First Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The First Bancshares is 17.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The First Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.82% next year. This indicates that The First Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

In the past three months, The First Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,714.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.29% of the stock of The First Bancshares is held by insiders. 51.91% of the stock of The First Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS



Earnings for The First Bancshares are expected to grow by 20.28% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of The First Bancshares is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of The First Bancshares is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. The First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

