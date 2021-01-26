Earnings results for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

TriCo Bancshares last issued its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. TriCo Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriCo Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.19%. The high price target for TCBK is $35.00 and the low price target for TCBK is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TriCo Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, TriCo Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 19.2% from its current price of $39.60. TriCo Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TriCo Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TriCo Bancshares is 29.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TriCo Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.38% next year. This indicates that TriCo Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

In the past three months, TriCo Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.65% of the stock of TriCo Bancshares is held by insiders. 61.18% of the stock of TriCo Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK



Earnings for TriCo Bancshares are expected to grow by 23.67% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of TriCo Bancshares is 18.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of TriCo Bancshares is 18.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. TriCo Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

