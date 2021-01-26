Earnings results for Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Trustmark last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. The business earned $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Trustmark has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Trustmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trustmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.67%. The high price target for TRMK is $26.00 and the low price target for TRMK is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trustmark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Trustmark has a forecasted downside of 16.7% from its current price of $30.60. Trustmark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trustmark does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Trustmark is 37.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Trustmark will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.66% next year. This indicates that Trustmark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

In the past three months, Trustmark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Trustmark is held by insiders. 57.95% of the stock of Trustmark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK



Earnings for Trustmark are expected to decrease by -16.60% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Trustmark is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Trustmark is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Trustmark has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

