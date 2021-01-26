Must-See Earnings Estimates UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Earnings results for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

UMB Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. UMB Financial has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. UMB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UMB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.22%. The high price target for UMBF is $66.00 and the low price target for UMBF is $48.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UMB Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.33, UMB Financial has a forecasted downside of 24.2% from its current price of $73.02. UMB Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UMB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UMB Financial is 25.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UMB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.18% next year. This indicates that UMB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

In the past three months, UMB Financial insiders have sold 6,985.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $23,283.00 in company stock and sold $1,649,799.00 in company stock. Only 10.24% of the stock of UMB Financial is held by insiders. 83.83% of the stock of UMB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF

Earnings for UMB Financial are expected to decrease by -2.08% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $4.71 per share. The P/E ratio of UMB Financial is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of UMB Financial is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. UMB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

