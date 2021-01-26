Earnings results for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Varian Medical Systems last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company earned $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.8. Varian Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Varian Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.43%. The high price target for VAR is $178.00 and the low price target for VAR is $90.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Varian Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.28, Varian Medical Systems has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of $175.33. Varian Medical Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Varian Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

In the past three months, Varian Medical Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,837,170.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Varian Medical Systems is held by insiders. 86.96% of the stock of Varian Medical Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR



Earnings for Varian Medical Systems are expected to grow by 13.08% in the coming year, from $5.20 to $5.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Varian Medical Systems is 59.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of Varian Medical Systems is 59.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 36.63. Varian Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 7.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

