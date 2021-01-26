How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Earnings results for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Veritex last issued its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm earned $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Veritex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veritex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.53%. The high price target for VBTX is $34.00 and the low price target for VBTX is $23.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veritex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Veritex has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $27.90. Veritex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Veritex does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Veritex is 29.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Veritex will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.99% next year. This indicates that Veritex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

In the past three months, Veritex insiders have sold 124.27% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $275,338.00 in company stock and sold $617,500.00 in company stock. Only 5.33% of the stock of Veritex is held by insiders. 79.16% of the stock of Veritex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX

Earnings for Veritex are expected to grow by 23.45% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Veritex is 17.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Veritex is 17.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. Veritex has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

