Earnings results for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

WesBanco last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company earned $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. WesBanco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WesBanco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.98%. The high price target for WSBC is $37.00 and the low price target for WSBC is $29.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

WesBanco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.92, WesBanco has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $31.54. WesBanco has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. WesBanco has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of WesBanco is 41.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WesBanco will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.51% next year. This indicates that WesBanco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

In the past three months, WesBanco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $872,848.00 in company stock. Only 3.05% of the stock of WesBanco is held by insiders. 57.15% of the stock of WesBanco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for WesBanco are expected to grow by 11.18% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of WesBanco is 18.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.47. The P/E ratio of WesBanco is 18.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.07. WesBanco has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

