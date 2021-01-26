Earnings results for Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Xerox last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Xerox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xerox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.84%. The high price target for XRX is $22.00 and the low price target for XRX is $13.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xerox has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Xerox has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $20.75. Xerox has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Xerox has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xerox is 28.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xerox will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.02% next year. This indicates that Xerox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

In the past three months, Xerox insiders have bought 633.44% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,945,924.00 in company stock and sold $538,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Xerox is held by insiders. 81.05% of the stock of Xerox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xerox (NYSE:XRX



Earnings for Xerox are expected to grow by 73.72% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Xerox is 4.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.44. The P/E ratio of Xerox is 4.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.57. Xerox has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

