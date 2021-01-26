Earnings results for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Xilinx last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm earned $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.7. Xilinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xilinx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.21%. The high price target for XLNX is $155.00 and the low price target for XLNX is $84.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xilinx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.80, Xilinx has a forecasted downside of 20.2% from its current price of $145.14. Xilinx has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Xilinx has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xilinx has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xilinx is 45.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xilinx will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.80% next year. This indicates that Xilinx will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Xilinx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Xilinx is held by insiders. 84.50% of the stock of Xilinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 19.24% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 56.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.46. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 56.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.30. Xilinx has a PEG Ratio of 4.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xilinx has a P/B Ratio of 15.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

