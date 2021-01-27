Earnings results for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Alerus Financial last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59. The firm earned $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Alerus Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.66%. The high price target for ALRS is $21.00 and the low price target for ALRS is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alerus Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Alerus Financial has a forecasted downside of 23.7% from its current price of $27.51. Alerus Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alerus Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Alerus Financial is 31.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alerus Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Alerus Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

In the past three months, Alerus Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Alerus Financial is held by insiders. 36.46% of the stock of Alerus Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS



Earnings for Alerus Financial are expected to decrease by -30.58% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Alerus Financial is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Alerus Financial is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Alerus Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

