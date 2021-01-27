Earnings results for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Altabancorp last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Altabancorp has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Altabancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altabancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.98%. The high price target for ALTA is $30.00 and the low price target for ALTA is $30.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altabancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Altabancorp has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $33.70. Altabancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Altabancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Altabancorp is 25.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Altabancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Altabancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

In the past three months, Altabancorp insiders have sold 695.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $61,200.00 in company stock and sold $486,795.00 in company stock. Only 16.17% of the stock of Altabancorp is held by insiders. 47.53% of the stock of Altabancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA



Earnings for Altabancorp are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Altabancorp is 14.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Altabancorp is 14.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Altabancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here