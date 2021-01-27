Earnings results for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.2.

Ameriprise Financial last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial has generated $16.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Ameriprise Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $191.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.59%. The high price target for AMP is $227.00 and the low price target for AMP is $140.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameriprise Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $191.00, Ameriprise Financial has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $211.27. Ameriprise Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameriprise Financial has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 25.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameriprise Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.99% next year. This indicates that Ameriprise Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

In the past three months, Ameriprise Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,392,680.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by insiders. 83.05% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)



Earnings for Ameriprise Financial are expected to grow by 34.66% in the coming year, from $14.05 to $18.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Ameriprise Financial has a P/B Ratio of 4.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

