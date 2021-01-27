Earnings results for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Amphenol last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Amphenol has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amphenol in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.17%. The high price target for APH is $140.00 and the low price target for APH is $95.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amphenol has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.70, Amphenol has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $130.02. Amphenol has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amphenol has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amphenol is 31.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amphenol will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.55% next year. This indicates that Amphenol will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

In the past three months, Amphenol insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,920,888.00 in company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Amphenol is held by insiders. 92.82% of the stock of Amphenol is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphenol (NYSE:APH



Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 16.30% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 34.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 34.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. Amphenol has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amphenol has a P/B Ratio of 8.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here