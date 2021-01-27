Earnings results for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.88.

Anthem last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company earned $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem has generated $19.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Anthem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anthem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $353.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.18%. The high price target for ANTM is $423.00 and the low price target for ANTM is $306.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anthem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $353.70, Anthem has a forecasted upside of 13.2% from its current price of $312.52. Anthem has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anthem does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Anthem is 19.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anthem will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.91% next year. This indicates that Anthem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

In the past three months, Anthem insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,822,987.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Anthem is held by insiders. 89.36% of the stock of Anthem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM



Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 13.59% in the coming year, from $22.44 to $25.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 16.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 16.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.13. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

