Earnings results for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Apple last posted its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. Apple has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

41 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apple in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.64%. The high price target for AAPL is $175.00 and the low price target for AAPL is $60.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apple has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.07, Apple has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $143.16. Apple has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apple has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apple is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apple will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.72% next year. This indicates that Apple will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

In the past three months, Apple insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,877,140.00 in company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of Apple is held by insiders. 57.77% of the stock of Apple is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Apple is 43.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Apple is 43.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. Apple has a PEG Ratio of 2.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apple has a P/B Ratio of 37.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

