Earnings results for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

AT&T last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. AT&T has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AT&T (NYSE:T)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AT&T in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.68%. The high price target for T is $39.00 and the low price target for T is $24.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AT&T has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.33, AT&T has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $29.75. AT&T has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AT&T has been increasing its dividend for 37 years. The dividend payout ratio of AT&T is 58.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AT&T will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.00% next year. This indicates that AT&T will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AT&T (NYSE:T)

In the past three months, AT&T insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of AT&T is held by insiders. 51.17% of the stock of AT&T is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AT&T (NYSE:T



Earnings for AT&T are expected to grow by 0.95% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.20 per share. The P/E ratio of AT&T is 19.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of AT&T is 19.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. AT&T has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AT&T has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

