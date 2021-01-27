Earnings results for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Avnet last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Avnet has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Avnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.49%. The high price target for AVT is $37.00 and the low price target for AVT is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avnet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.43, Avnet has a forecasted downside of 21.5% from its current price of $38.76. Avnet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avnet does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Avnet is 54.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avnet will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.77% next year. This indicates that Avnet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

In the past three months, Avnet insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $291,224.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Avnet is held by insiders. 93.79% of the stock of Avnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT



Earnings for Avnet are expected to grow by 48.37% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Avnet is -42.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avnet has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

