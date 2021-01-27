Earnings results for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Brinker International last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business earned $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.8. Brinker International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brinker International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.91%. The high price target for EAT is $75.00 and the low price target for EAT is $27.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brinker International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Brinker International has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $62.58. Brinker International has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International does not currently pay a dividend. Brinker International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

In the past three months, Brinker International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $493,756.00 in company stock. Only 3.72% of the stock of Brinker International is held by insiders. 97.17% of the stock of Brinker International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT



Earnings for Brinker International are expected to grow by 59.06% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $4.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 109.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 109.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.13. Brinker International has a PEG Ratio of 1.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here