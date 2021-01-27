Earnings results for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Brookline Bancorp last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business earned $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Brookline Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookline Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.96%. The high price target for BRKL is $10.00 and the low price target for BRKL is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookline Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 41.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brookline Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.12% next year. This indicates that Brookline Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

In the past three months, Brookline Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $63,839.00 in company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Brookline Bancorp is held by insiders. 79.98% of the stock of Brookline Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL



Earnings for Brookline Bancorp are expected to grow by 77.08% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 23.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 23.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Brookline Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

