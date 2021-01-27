Earnings results for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Calix last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.1. Calix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.64%. The high price target for CALX is $35.00 and the low price target for CALX is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Calix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Calix has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $35.99. Calix has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Calix does not currently pay a dividend. Calix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Calix insiders have sold 215.11% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $450,600.00 in company stock and sold $1,419,900.00 in company stock. Only 17.54% of the stock of Calix is held by insiders. 71.31% of the stock of Calix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Calix are expected to decrease by -6.06% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Calix is 257.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Calix is 257.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. Calix has a P/B Ratio of 12.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

