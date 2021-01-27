Earnings results for Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

CPB Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Central Pacific Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business earned $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Central Pacific Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Pacific Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.20%. The high price target for CPF is $15.00 and the low price target for CPF is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Pacific Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Central Pacific Financial has a forecasted downside of 23.2% from its current price of $19.53. Central Pacific Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Central Pacific Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 45.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Central Pacific Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.60% next year. This indicates that Central Pacific Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

In the past three months, Central Pacific Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Central Pacific Financial is held by insiders. 84.51% of the stock of Central Pacific Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF



Earnings for Central Pacific Financial are expected to decrease by -5.30% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 14.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 14.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Central Pacific Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

