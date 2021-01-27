Earnings results for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 01/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Central Valley Community Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company earned $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Central Valley Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.36%. The high price target for CVCY is $15.00 and the low price target for CVCY is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Valley Community Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $15.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Central Valley Community Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Central Valley Community Bancorp is 27.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Central Valley Community Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.77% next year. This indicates that Central Valley Community Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

In the past three months, Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.06% of the stock of Central Valley Community Bancorp is held by insiders. 45.23% of the stock of Central Valley Community Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY



Earnings for Central Valley Community Bancorp are expected to decrease by -13.99% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Valley Community Bancorp is 11.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Central Valley Community Bancorp is 11.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here