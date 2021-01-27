Earnings results for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

CGI last issued its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CGI has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. CGI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.09%. The high price target for GIB is $111.00 and the low price target for GIB is $70.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CGI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.43, CGI has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $77.62. CGI has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI does not currently pay a dividend. CGI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CGI (NYSE:GIB)

In the past three months, CGI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of CGI is held by insiders. 51.30% of the stock of CGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CGI (NYSE:GIB



Earnings for CGI are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.44 per share. The P/E ratio of CGI is 24.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of CGI is 24.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 86.20. CGI has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CGI has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

