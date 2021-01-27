Earnings results for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Cohen & Steers last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Its revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Cohen & Steers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cohen & Steers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.29%. The high price target for CNS is $76.00 and the low price target for CNS is $76.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cohen & Steers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Cohen & Steers has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $72.18. Cohen & Steers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cohen & Steers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cohen & Steers is 60.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cohen & Steers will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.32% next year. This indicates that Cohen & Steers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

In the past three months, Cohen & Steers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.31% of the stock of Cohen & Steers is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.91% of the stock of Cohen & Steers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS



Earnings for Cohen & Steers are expected to grow by 22.09% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Cohen & Steers is 29.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Cohen & Steers is 29.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Cohen & Steers has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cohen & Steers has a P/B Ratio of 15.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

